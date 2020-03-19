  • SENSEX
With 15 positive cases and one dead, coronavirus puts Mumbai's resilience to test

Updated : March 19, 2020 04:04 PM IST

A city that never sleeps or gets bogged down by calamities, Mumbai has braved serial bomb blasts, terror attacks and torrential rains.
The viral outbreak has hit the average Mumbaikar who relies on the public transport system to reach his workplace.
Having reported about various happenings in the city for the last several years, for senior journalist Yogesh Trivedi, the coronavirus lockdown is nothing like what he has seen before.
