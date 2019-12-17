Wipro ranked top employer in Australia for 2020

Indian global software major Wipro on Tuesday said it was ranked top employer in Australia for 2020.

"The assessment is based on an HR (Human Resource) best practice survey 'People Development' practices across 10 topics, including talent strategy, workforce planning, talent acquisition," said the city-based IT firm in a statement here.

The other parameters on which the firms were assessed for the survey are on-boarding, learning and development, performance management, leadership development, career and succession management, compensation and benefits and culture.

"To become recognised as a top employer, a company has to prove that the implementation of their people strategies enriches the world of work of their employees," asserted Top Employers' Institute chief executive David Plink on the occasion.

"We believe our real asset is the people. We are committed to provide the best employee experience and foster a culture that nurtures talent," asserted Wipro executive Manoj Nagpaul in the statement.

The IT behemoth endeavours to adopt people practices that are innovative, human-centric and help them realise their potential.