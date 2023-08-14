CNBC TV18
India hikes windfall tax on crude oil, diesel and ATF
By CNBCTV18.com Aug 14, 2023 10:56:44 PM IST (Updated)

Before the hike on August 1, 2023, SAED on crude petroleum was earlier increased from Rs. 1,600 per tonne whereas SAED on diesel stood at nil.

The Indian government on Monday (August 14) said it has hiked windfall profit tax levied on crude oil, diesel and Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) effective from August 15, 2023, according to an official order.

The levy on crude oil produced by companies such as Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has been increased to Rs 7,100 per tonne from Rs 4,250 per tonne
Similarly, the tax on diesel will increase from 1 per litre to Rs 5.50 per litre and the tax on ATF will increase from nil to Rs2 per litre. However, the tax on petrol will remain unchanged with nil taxation, the order said. 
Also Read:India hikes windfall tax on crude oil to Rs 4,250 per tonne from August 1
The tax rates are reviewed every fortnight based on average oil prices in the previous two weeks. Crude oil pumped out of the ground and from below the seabed is refined and converted into fuels like petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel.
India first imposed windfall profit taxes on July 1, 2022, joining a growing number of nations that tax supernormal profits of energy companies. At that time, export duties of Rs 6 per litre $12 per barrel) each was levied on petrol and ATF and Rs 13 a litre ($26 a barrel) on diesel.
First Published: Aug 14, 2023 10:55 PM IST
