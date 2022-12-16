Windfall tax on locally produced crude oil, diesel exports and jet fuel slashed

By Kanishka Sarkar

Following the fortnightly review, the windfall tax on crude produced by firms such as state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has been cut to Rs 1,700 from Rs 4,900 per tonne and that on jet fuel has been brought down to Rs 1.50 from Rs 5 per litre. The duty on export of diesel has been reduced to Rs 5 from Rs 8 per litre earlier while the levy on petroleum remains nil.