Wind sector hopes for better times ahead

Updated : July 02, 2019 03:45 PM IST

The wind sector has been struggling with changes in policy mechanisms which has resulted in low tariffs that are making it unsustainable for the industry.
In a meeting with the government in May, industry officials put forward policy recommendations to revive the sector towards meeting the national wind capacity targets.
The Indian government has a target of installing 175 GW of renewable energy by 2022 which includes an allocation of 60 GW from wind.
