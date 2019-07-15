cnbctv-18 budget 2019
#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Economy
Business

Will India's tax on the rich hit foreign investment inflows?

Updated : July 15, 2019 03:34 PM IST

The realisation that the new tax likely applies to the trusts through which many foreign investors put money into Indian financial markets sent stocks plunging last week.
Will India's tax on the rich hit foreign investment inflows?
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Closing bell: Sensex, Nifty end higher; Infosys surges 7%, Sun Pharma up 3%

Closing bell: Sensex, Nifty end higher; Infosys surges 7%, Sun Pharma up 3%

Microsoft Word for Android crosses '1 billion installs' mark

Microsoft Word for Android crosses '1 billion installs' mark

GTPL Hathway shares rise 73% in 3 days on better-than expected Q1 results

GTPL Hathway shares rise 73% in 3 days on better-than expected Q1 results

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV