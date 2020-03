India is in the midst of 21-days national lockdown that was announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 evening.

Speaking about exempted services Amitabh Kant, CEO of NITI Aayog said, “The ministry of home affairs (MHA) order makes it very clear that essential commodities, food, groceries, milk, pharmaceutical products are all excluded, along with ration shops, kirana stores, e-commerce companies.”

He further said, that the secretary DPIIT has issued separate circular clarifying to all the state governments that interstate movements must be kept intact and these supplies must be ensured. Delivery boys who are making these supplies on the basis of their identity card also may be allowed to supply and move around.

“There have been some instances, which were brought to our notice like about Grofers, I personally spoke to the chief secretary and the DGP of Haryana and they took immediate action on this. Therefore, the warehouses, the cold storages will be kept open. (After its warehouse in Faridabad was closed by the police, Grofers had stopped its services but later updated that the matter has been resolved and they would resume operations within 24 hours.) We will ensure that the supply chains are kept intact and wherever there is any problem, we will act immediately in partnership with the state government." said Kant, adding that there was no need for any panic at all.

"This is not the moment for panic. These are difficult, tough times but our job is to ensure that every citizen of India gets the essential commodities and these are all exempted from the home ministry order,” said Kant.

On priorities in terms of economic relief, he further mentioned, “There was no other option than to resort to a lockout or social distancing or do quarantine. Therefore, several people will be put to difficulty and hardship particularly the daily wage earners, those in urban areas, rural areas etc. we totally realize this in government and therefore as the finance minister (FM) said that the package will be announced sooner than later and I think the government is working on it. We have given our input like so many others and the government will soon announce a very comprehensive package.”

“We believe that this is not a moment to look at fiscal deficit but to take care of the citizens,” he said.

In terms of the medical roadmap, he said, “Firstly, the global supply chains have got impacted in a very big way across the world. One of the things the government has done is to push for mobile and electronics manufacturing in India and this package was just announced a few days back but it is a very major comprehensive package to do large scale global manufacturing in India. Second thing is to look at the pharmaceutical sectors - 70 percent of the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) was coming from outside, particularly China. One of the key challenges for India was to make India the manufacturing base for API and not be so externally dependent."

We are looking at a similar approach for several other sectors where we can make India a major global champion, said Kant.