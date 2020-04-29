Economy Wilful defaulters beneficiaries of 'phone banking' under UPA regime: FM Sitharaman Updated : April 29, 2020 10:49 AM IST The Congress alleged the government waived loans worth Rs 6.66 lakh crore since 2014 till September 2019. Sitharaman said this is an attempt of Congress leaders to mislead on wilful defaulters, bad loans and write-offs. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365