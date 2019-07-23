#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Wildlife and people during Assam’s annual tryst with floods

Updated : July 23, 2019 04:19 PM IST

Deadly monsoon floods have ravaged Assam’s Kaziranga National Park and other protected areas of the state.
Nearly 200 animals have been killed in Kaziranga National Park, home to the world’s largest population of greater one-horned rhinos. The floods are a necessary evil for Kaziranga’s ecology.
While Kaziranga’s plight is deservedly getting a lot of attention, there is not much noise on the condition of some of the other major protected areas of Assam like Orang, Manas, Pobitora and Dibru Saikhowa.
