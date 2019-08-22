Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
Wild yak poop offers clues to the extinction of the woolly mammoth and woolly rhinos

Updated : August 22, 2019 05:06 PM IST

A study of wild yak dung has shed light on climate-linked dietary preferences and habitats of the endangered species that is found only in the higher elevations of the Himalayas.
The recorded information also helps understand the extinction of megaherbivores such as woolly rhino and mammoth despite having diets very similar to the surviving yak which outlived them.
The flexibility in the dietary habits of the wild yak could be one of the reasons for their survival.
