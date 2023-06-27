CNBC TV18
Why did tomato prices shoot up to Rs 100 per kg?

By Akriti Anand  Jun 27, 2023 4:20:11 PM IST (Updated)

Tomato prices in various parts of India, including Delhi and Bengaluru, have skyrocketed due to factors such as delayed monsoons, high temperatures, low production, heavy rainfall, and reduced supply from neighboring states. The prices of other vegetables and commodities have also increased. The price rise is expected to impact eateries and restaurants, while the sowing of crops is anticipated to pick up pace with improved rainfall conditions. There is a possibility of prices coming down if new harvests begin soon, although continued heavy rainfall could keep prices firm.

A kilogram of tomatoes now costs more than Rs 100, up from Rs 10-20 per kg, in various parts of the country. The prices are skyrocketing in Delhi, where tomatoes are being sold at Rs 800. Meanwhile, in parts of Bengaluru, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Hyderabad, tomatoes are being sold at over Rs 100. Earlier this year, fluctuating onion and potato prices had created tensions among consumers and farmers in parts of Maharashtra.

The database maintained by the Price Monitoring Division under the Department of Consumer Affairs reveals that on average, the price of a kilogram of tomatoes rose from Rs 25 to Rs 41 in retail markets. Maximum prices of tomatoes in retail markets were in the range of Rs 80-113. The rates of staple vegetables were in tune with the rise in their prices in wholesale markets, which jumped about 60-70 percent on average in June.
Current rates of tomatoes in different cities
CityTomato price/kg
BengaluruRs 80-100
NoideOver Rs 100
LucknowRs 60-80
BhopalRs 90-100
DelhiRs 100
