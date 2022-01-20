Why the Union Budget is presented at 11 am on February 1 every year

The Union Budget 2022 will be presented on February 1 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The budget's overall objective is to accomplish rapid and balanced economic growth while ensuring social justice and equality. The current year's budget will play an important role in chalking out India's economic growth plan amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Why is the budget presented on February 1?

In 2017, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, the then FM Arun Jaitley announced that the Union Budget would no longer be tabled on the last working day of February as it used to be in the colonial era.

It was also announced that there will not be a separate Railway Budget as was the norm for 92 years.

Why was the budget timing changed to 11 am?

The budget used to be announced at 5 pm on the last working day of February, a tradition that lasted until 1999.

This practice has been going on since the colonial period, and happened due to a time difference between New Delhi and Westminster, United Kingdom. The Indian time zone is 4.5 hours ahead of British Summer Time.

During the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government, Yashwant Sinha, India's Finance Minister from 1998 to 2002, requested that the 1999 Union Budget should be presented at 11 am.

The idea behind this was that the change in time would enable better analysis of numbers and announcements and would give rise to a more informed debate and discussion.

The request was approved and Sinha announced the budget at 11 am on February 27, 1999, for the first time in the history of Independent India.