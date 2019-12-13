Economy
Do rich Indians are afraid of taxman?
Indians are creating family trusts outside India hoping that they could get some insulation or asset protection in case of any loan default, said Sandeep Nerlekar
The newly-created trusts would make it difficult for the Indian authorities to access to the assets held outside the country.
Many families are also creating these trusts as part of tax planning.
