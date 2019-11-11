Why GDP doesn’t accurately measure growth and quality of life

Indian economy is expected to touch $3 trillion GDP threshold in 2019-20. The Union Budget has estimated GDP in nominal terms to cross Rs 210 lakh crore, which at about Rs 70 a dollar approximates $3 trillion GDP. This is an important milestone. Our estimates suggest that if India can grow at about 11-12 percent nominal GDP growth rate (which is in line with its historical growth for last many years) and rupee depreciates at around 1 to 1.5 percent a year (which is not an unreasonable assumption given the fact that Indian economy, in terms of growth, is most likely to outpace all other major economies of the world in the next 10-15 years; there might actually be some underlying tendencies for rupee to appreciate), Indian economy will grow to be of $10 trillion in early 2030s.

In other words, if Indian GDP grows at 10 percent per annum in nominal dollar terms, India would be close to $5 trillion in 2024-25 and $10 trillion economy in 2033. India, at this average growth rate, would start adding more than $500 billion to its GDP every year from 2025-26 and more than a trillion dollar a year from 2032-33. If India were to grow at 11 percent per annum in nominal dollar terms, the $10-trillion milestone would be achieved a year earlier in 2031-32 and at 12 percent per annum, this milestone would be achieved in 2030-31 itself.

Limitations of GDP calculations

GDP is the measure of goods and services produced but consumed by consumers paying for the same. Economic goods and services which are produced by nature and not paid for by the consumers do not form part of GDP. Air, water and ambient weather are the most essential economic goods and services for humans to survive and grow. Such goods and services make up for the quality of life as well. Forests produce oxygen and are sinks for carbon di oxide. Mountains, rivers and lakes enrich lives. Most of these natural services are not priced or paid for. Their endowment is, however, not same across all nations. Some countries have better natural resources than others. There are many metals and minerals in the womb of the earth and seas. These are extracted by businessmen employing labour and capital. Such extracted goods, whether coal, oil, gas or any other material, get priced and paid for. Such natural resources become part of the GDP. Those which are not priced and paid for don’t form part of GDP. There should be some way of measuring the economic value of air, water, ambient weather, beauty of mountains, rivers and lakes and many of nature’s non-priced bounties and services. There should also be some way to measure the diminution of nature’s bounties and services. It would be in the fitness of things if such diminution is deducted from the GDP. The world has started measuring harmful effects of the production processes of goods which are produced by the businesses. We now measure the greenhouse gases which are released in the process of production of electricity or in the use of means of transportation. Soon, we should start putting a price on such greenhouse gases and pollutants. A GDP plus the monetary value of the improvements in natural services minus the diminution in the natural services would be a better measure of GDP.

Non-monetary GDP

There are also lots of goods and services which are produced for consumption by individuals, households and charitable institutions but are not paid for by the consumers. Food cooked in households and consumed is not paid for by the members of households while same food purchased from a restaurant and consumed by the same consumers gets counted in the GDP. A mathematical lesson taught by a father is not part of the GDP but taken in a coaching institute become part of the GDP. ‘Economic Value’ of such goods and services remain outside the formal GDP. Countries where marketisation of such goods and services produced by individuals and households is less, their GDP are in a way artificially depressed. In such countries, the Purchase Power Parity value of the GDP is much higher than the GDP measured in terms of one constant currency.

Policy makers need to be conscious of the natural economy GDP and non-monetary GDP. More specifically, if the policy measures affect the generation of goods and services from the natural economy adversely, the policy makers should take measures to mitigate such impacts and try to charge the producers of such goods and services for neutralising the adverse economic value their actions cause.

Role of agriculture in economic growth

India has achieved notable success in its agriculture sector. India now produces much more cereals than its consumption demand (PL 480 days are a far distant memory now), making India a major exporter of cereals, especially in rice. India is adding every year to the stock of cereals which remained non-consumed and non-exported. Pulses production has also got scaled up substantially, meeting more than 80-85 percent of consumption demand steadily - sometimes exceeding these levels. Only in edible oils, India still has significant shortages, largely because of cropping pattern not favouring edible oilseeds as oilseeds are relatively low profitable crops to grow, thanks largely to oil prices being set by palm oils prices. India is also producing excessive sugar for the last two years. On vegetables and fruits, current level of production is quite good compared to demand. Milk, eggs, fish and meat production is rising to meet the growing demand of these products.

Crops make up for less than 50 percent of agriculture and allied sector GDP. Crops are unlikely to grow at more than 2 percent per annum on an average. Crops growth may not be required to be boosted beyond 2 percent growth as well. Other components of agriculture and allied sector GDP - milk, eggs, vegetable and meat will have demand growth in excess of 4 percent per annum. On an average, agriculture and allied sector GDP is unlikely to grow at rates higher than 3 percent per annum. Agriculture GDP growth, at 3 percent per annum, is low compared to secondary and tertiary sectors of economy, but is almost double the growth rate of population now. These achievements in agriculture are despite the fact that productivity of most of the crops in India is still much lower than the many other large agriculture economies.

Too much working age population is still trapped in agriculture (over 45 percent), whereas the share of agriculture in GDP is only about 16 percent. Up to 45 percent households earn only 16 percent of income at best. Additionally, average nominal increments received by the population working in agriculture, in the form of wages by agriculture workers and profit, prices realised over the cash costs paid, is much lower at less than 5-6 percent as inflation in agriculture GDP has also remained subdued in the last few years. Dependence of so many families in India on agriculture incomes, both as farmers as well as agriculture labour, is the real cause of widespread poverty in rural areas.

Transition in agriculture sector

A major transition is taking place in agriculture in terms of households moving out of agriculture to other vocations. However, it is quite slow. The number of working age adults working in agriculture has come down from over 70 percent in 1970s to less than 50 percent now. A good part of the labour movement from agriculture is to construction industry and to services in the recent decade. Dependency of people on agriculture sector has to come down drastically to around 15-20 percent for India to grow rapidly and also for much faster poverty alleviation.

It might be safe to project that agriculture and allied sector can grow at about 3 percent real growth rate per annum in the next decade. Gross value added in agriculture in 2018-19 (nominal provisional estimates) was 27.75 lakh crore or roughly $400 billion. If the agriculture sector were to grow at about 7 percent (3 percent real and 4 percent inflation), agriculture GVA will become double by 2030 at $850 billion, bringing the share of agriculture further to about 11 percent of India’s GDP. Agriculture and allied sector GVA should rise to cross $1 trillion mark by 2033, by the time India’s GDP becomes $10 trillion.