Why climate change vulnerability is bad for sovereign credit ratings? Updated : February 19, 2021 09:04 PM IST Climate change can have deep consequences on a country's finances, a recent report from the IMF showed. According to the report, a country's vulnerability to climate change can impact its creditworthiness, borrowing cost, and, ultimately, the likelihood of debt default.