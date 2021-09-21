Why China's Evergrande debt crisis is giving Uday Kotak a feeling of déjà vu

Analysts fear that Evergrande's failure could lead to major losses to its lenders and bondholders, catalysing the collapse of China's financial institutions much like the collapse of investment bank Lehman Brothers in 2008 which sparked the major financial crisis that would take down the US housing market and sink the American economy into recession.

Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO Uday Kotak has lauded the Centre’s handling of the IL&FS crisis while drawing a comparison between China's beleaguered real estate giant Evergrande and Lehman Brothers, the collapse of which played a major role in the unfolding of the financial crisis of 2007-2008.

Based in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, Evergrande is involved in building and managing thousands of residential properties. It is one of the country's largest real estate companies, with total assets listed at $356 billion and reported annual sales of more than $108 billion.

''Evergrande seems like China’s Lehman moment. Reminds us of IL&FS. Indian Government acted swiftly. Provided calm to financial markets,'' Kotak tweeted on September 21.

''The Government appointed board estimates 61% recovery at IL&FS. Evergrande bonds in China trading ~ 25 cents to a $,'' he said.

Evergrande has borrowed heavily to build apartments, office buildings and shopping malls over several years. Now analysts worry the company may not be able to repay the $103 billion it owes to banks, construction firms and other creditors. Adding to the pressure is the Chinese financial authorities push to cool the country's overheated property sector while also reining in borrowers and investors.

On September 14, Evergrande said it had brought on financial advisers to help assess the situation.

While those firms are entrusted with the task of exploring "all feasible solutions" as quickly as possible, Evergrande has cautioned that nothing is guaranteed.

So far, the company has struggled to stem the bleeding and has failed to find buyers for part of its electric vehicle and property services businesses and investors. It has been trying to sell off its office tower in Hong Kong, which it bought for about $1.6 billion in 2015. But that has "not been completed within the expected timetable," it said.

Earlier this month, Fitch and Moody's Investors Services downgraded Evergrande's credit ratings, citing its liquidity issues. "We view a default of some kind as probable," Fitch wrote in a note.

Evergrande, which claims to indirectly generate 3.8 million Chinese jobs, employs 200,000 people and has a presence in more than 280 cities. Apart from real estate, the company has business interests in electric vehicles, internet and media production, mineral water and food. The company also owns Guangzhou FC, China’s most successful football club.

