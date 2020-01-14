Wholesale inflation rises to 2.59% in December

The wholesale price inflation for December rose to 2.59 percent, up from 0.58 percent in November and higher than 1.58 percent projected by a CNBC-TV18 poll.

Prices for food articles rose to 11.46 percent in December from 11 percent in November. Non-food articles advanced to 7.72 percent in December compared to 1.93 percent in November.

Core WPI was -1.5 percent in December, compared to -1.9 percent in November.

Consumer Price Index-based inflation surged to 7.35 percent in December, mainly due to a spike in food prices. The December retail inflation was higher that 5.54 percent in November and the RBI's medium-term target of 4 percent for the third straight month.