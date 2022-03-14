Wholesale inflation rises to 13.11% in February

Wholesale-price-based inflation (WPI) for the month of February increased to 13.11 percent as prices of manufactured products went up, the government data showed on Monday. The wholesale inflation has been in double digits for the eleventh consecutive month.

WPI inflation had been moderated to 12.96 percent in January 2022 after rising in December 2021 was to 13.56 percent.

High wholesale inflation is seen as a precursor to higher consumer prices as producers pass on rising costs to their customers.

Inflation for manufactured products, which accounts for 64.23 percent of the WPI basket, increased to 9.84 percent in February from 9.42 percent in the previous month. Primary articles prices decreased to 13.39 percent from 13.87 percent, while inflation for fuel and power group was higher to 31.50 percent from 32.27 percent.

Meanwhile, the RBI in its recent monetary policy meeting kept its key repo rate at 4 percent to support growth.

Retail inflation data for January, released last month, breached RBI's upper tolerance band of 6 percent for the first time since June. Retail inflation accelerated due to high food prices and manufactured goods.