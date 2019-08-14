July WPI falls to 1.08%, lowest in 25 months

India's Wholesale Price Index-based (WPI) inflation fell to 1.08 percent in July, as against 2.02 percent in June, the lowest level in 25 months, data published by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed on Wednesday. July WPI was expected to slide to 1.86 percent, as per a CNBC-TV18's poll.

The ministry also revised the wholesale inflation for May to 2.79 percent from 2.45 percent.

Wholesale inflation in food fell to 4.54 percent as against 5.04 percent in June. Vegetable inflation fell to 10.67 percent against 24.76 percent in June.

source: tradingeconomics.com

WPI inflation in primary articles fell to 5.03 percent versus 6.72 percent in the previous month.

Data released by the government showed deflation in fuel and power stood at -3.64 percent as against -2.20 percent in June.