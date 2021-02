A few days ago, an Indian-origin employee at the United Nations (UN) declared her candidacy for the post of the global body’s secretary-general. Leading an independent campaign, 34-year-old Akanksha Arora says that she refuses to be a mere bystander and threw her hat in the ring against the current UN chief Antonio Guterres.

The 71-year-old veteran Portuguese statesman and former UN High Commissioner for refugees is vying for a second five-year term. It may seem that Akanksha, who is less than half as old as Guterres, is leading an audacious campaign, considering she has no prior diplomatic experience as well. No woman has ever held the position of the UN secretary-general in its 75-year history. Instead of dismissing her ambition as foolish, supporters admire her penchant for speaking her mind.

Who is Akanksha Arora?

She’s an audit coordinator for the UN Development Programme (UNDP), and has worked for the global body for just four years. Her job involves updating financial regulations and rules of the UN, revising finance policies and procedures.

Just submitted my candidacy for UNSG to @UN_PGA.

Akanksha also launched a campaign, ‘UNOW’ with the hashtag #AroraforSG on Twitter, and added that it is now time for a new UN. In an online campaign video, she said \the global body hasn’t kept its promises to the world.

Thank you for your support! Please go on https://t.co/Gb2t2vrh3L and vote for a #UNThatWorks. We the people are more powerful than any system. pic.twitter.com/nVzS6hYHuo — Arora Akanksha (@arora4people) February 12, 2021

Her boldness has diverted attention on the opaque way that the UN leader is picked, though of late the process has been made more transparent compared to what it was years ago.

Akanksha was born in India and her parents are physicians. She completed a Bachelor’s in Administrative Studies from York University in 2009, after which she worked as an Associate at Ernst & Young and later taught a graduate-level course on Advanced Auditing at the University of Toronto.

She also worked in PricewaterhouseCoopers and Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada before joining the UN in December 2016. She got a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Columbia University in New York from 2018-19.

In one of her campaign videos, she said just 29 cents of every dollar, from the UN’s total annual revenue, is spent on actual causes. She said that people in her position “aren’t supposed to stand up to the ones in charge”, but wait their turn, “hop on the hamster wheel” and “keep our heads down”.