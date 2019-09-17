#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

When smog travels from South Asia to the United States

Updated : September 17, 2019 04:33 PM IST

Ozone alerts in the United States advise people to skip car trips and against prolonged exposure to high levels of the lung-damaging greenhouse gas on specific days.
The role of foreign air pollutants, such as those that blow from southern Asia, in contributing to local pollution levels in the United States has stirred debates.
While ozone from other countries does impact the surface air of the USA, it is not the major contributor to ozone pollution events.
When smog travels from South Asia to the United States
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Gold up 1% as attack on Saudi facilities boosts safe-haven assets

Gold up 1% as attack on Saudi facilities boosts safe-haven assets

Apple set to invest $1 billion in India, says report

Apple set to invest $1 billion in India, says report

Oil prices fall over 1% as market awaits response to Saudi oil attacks

Oil prices fall over 1% as market awaits response to Saudi oil attacks

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV