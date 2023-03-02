India aims at predicted bumper wheat harvest, says weather conditions in next 2 weeks are crucial

Describing the present wheat production figures as comfortable, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said that the condition of the wheat procured across India has been good with no reports of shrivelled grains. Adding that 93 percent of India's estimated rice produce has been procured, he said that no adverse weather conditions have been reported by the IMD for the next 8 to 10 days which is a crucial period for wheat.

Hopeful of a bumper wheat harvest of 112 lakh metric tonne as predicted, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said that the foodgrain situation is comfortable and the information that emerged from the meeting held with state food ministers on Wednesday was a validation of the Union government's estimates.

Describing the present wheat production figures as comfortable, he told CNBC-TV18 that the condition of the wheat procured across India has been good with no reports of shrivelled grains. Adding that 93 percent of India's estimated rice produce has been procured, he said that no adverse weather conditions have been reported by the IMD for the next 8 to 10 days which is a crucial period for wheat.

Reiterating India's food security as the government's top priority, he said that any decision on allowing wheat exports or increasing the export limit for rice will be taken once domestic food security has been ensured.

Assuring that prevailing temperatures don't warrant any kind of panic, he stated that smart warehouses are being planned for future to ensure no wastage or damage to stored grain.

The Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) is currently storing 45 lakh tonne of foodgrains in around 300 warehouses, with all CWC godowns registered with the Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority (WDRA) to ensure scientific storage. The proposed smart warehouses will have video surveillance along with sensor based mechanisms for doors, carbon dioxide, temperature, humidity as well as rodents.

With manifold growth of e-commerce, the Centre is also looking to expand the scope of the CWC. While the CWC has identified 77 locations where warehouses having outlived their utility have to be demolished, it expects Rs. 3,300 crores to be pumped in from the private sector as part of asset monetization.

After Wednesday's meeting with state food ministers, the Department of Food and Public Distribution had said that 341.50 LMT wheat is estimated for procurement from 10 wheat procuring states in upcoming rabi marketing season (RMS) 2023-24 while 106 LMT rice is estimated for procurement in current kharif marketing season (KMS) 2022-23 from 11 paddy procuring states.

The Centre had also requested states to submit pending bills to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and the Food Ministry for settlement by March 2023.

Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh are slated to move 25 LMT, 15 LMT and 20 LMT wheat respectively, procured via direct delivery. States have been advised to enhance rice milling capacity and complete milling of a season before start of next season to avoid recycling of rice. States have also been asked to procure more millets and coarse grains as well as open procurement centres for coarse grains, especially in tribal areas. The expected procurement of coarse grains/millets is 7.50 LMT during KMS 2022-23, up from 6.30 LMT in KMS 2021-22.