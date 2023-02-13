English
Wheat export not on cards till May, fate of rise in rice export to hinge on wheat harvest: Sources

Wheat export not on cards till May, fate of rise in rice export to hinge on wheat harvest: Sources

Wheat export not on cards till May, fate of rise in rice export to hinge on wheat harvest: Sources
By Abhimanyu Sharma  Feb 13, 2023 7:08:05 PM IST (Published)

Government sources have indicated that wheat export is not under consideration till May 2023 as any decision to re-allow export will be taken after the last week of April, by when the entire Rabi crop is expected to be harvested.

While pointing to a bumper procurement of rice in the Kharif season, government sources cautioned that the possibility of allowing more rice export will hinge on the success rate of wheat harvest as both grains are used as a back-up for each other.
Last month, the Union Government had decided to offer 25 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of wheat under Open Market Sale Scheme to flour millers, traders and bulk buyers to lower wheat and atta prices in the Indian market.
The government is also likely to impose stock limits on wheat to curb hoarding and keep prices in check. In May 2022, Centre had banned export of wheat owing to rise in international prices and a 2.5 percent fall in domestic production due to a heat wave resulting in crop damage.
However, government to government wheat export had continued with an aim to supply wheat to needy countries.
Also read: Fertiliser subsidy boosted by Rs 1.2 lakh crore for current fiscal
