English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy NewsWhat is US debt ceiling — what 'catastrophe' awaits if Joe Biden's govt defaults | Explained

What is US debt ceiling — what 'catastrophe' awaits if Joe Biden's govt defaults | Explained

What is US debt ceiling — what 'catastrophe' awaits if Joe Biden's govt defaults | Explained
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 24, 2023 1:05:09 PM IST (Updated)

US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are trying to strike a budget deal before the US Treasury runs out of cash to keep paying the nation's bills, which could happen as early as June 1. There is an ongoing deadlock, which the leaders hope to break in today's talks.

US President Joe Biden will on May 16 discuss the debt ceiling with congressional leaders at the White House in a high-profile session. The president and Speaker Kevin McCarthy are trying to strike a budget deal before the US Treasury runs out of cash to keep paying the nation's bills, which could occur as early as June 1.

As the meeting involving Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer of New York, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York, among others, is set to take place today, May 16, here’s is a look at what is the issue with US debt ceiling


What is the debt ceiling?

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X