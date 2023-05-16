What is US debt ceiling — what 'catastrophe' awaits if Joe Biden's govt defaults | Explained

4 Min(s) Read
US President Joe Biden will on May 16 discuss the debt ceiling with congressional leaders at the White House in a high-profile session. The president and Speaker Kevin McCarthy are trying to strike a budget deal before the US Treasury runs out of cash to keep paying the nation's bills, which could occur as early as June 1.
As the meeting involving Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer of New York, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York, among others, is set to take place today, May 16, here’s is a look at what is the issue with US debt ceiling
What is the debt ceiling?