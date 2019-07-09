In association with
HPIDFC
cnbctv-18 budget 2019
#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Economy
Economy

What is preventing the widespread adoption of biopesticides in India?

Updated : July 09, 2019 05:48 PM IST

Biopesticides are yet to take off in India despite their enormous market potential and government sanctions, finds a new review.
The United States, Canada and Mexico use up approximately 45 percent of all the globally sold biopesticides while the European Union uses 20 percent.
In India, the cost and the long-drawn-out process involved in the registration of biopesticides are among the reasons deterring companies from engaging in research and development.
What is preventing the widespread adoption of biopesticides in India?
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

TCS Q1 net profit surges 10.8% to Rs 8,131 crore, declares final dividend of Rs 5 per share

TCS Q1 net profit surges 10.8% to Rs 8,131 crore, declares final dividend of Rs 5 per share

Bajaj Finance shares gain 6% on high loan growth in Q1

Bajaj Finance shares gain 6% on high loan growth in Q1

TCS may post 3% constant currency growth in Q1FY20, says Nirmal Bang

TCS may post 3% constant currency growth in Q1FY20, says Nirmal Bang

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV