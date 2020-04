Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the egramswaraj.gov.in portal and a supporting app on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day on Friday. The initiative aims to monitor and organise events for the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs).

“To strengthen e-Governance in Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) across the country, Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR) has launched eGramSwaraj, a user-friendly web-based portal. eGramSwaraj aims to bring in better transparency in the decentralised planning, progress reporting, and work-based accounting,” reads the website’s introduction.

The website claims that as of Friday, 25 percent gram panchayat profiles have been created. It also has a detailed breakdown of state-wise accounts.

The portal also has a Public Financial Management System (PFMS) state-wise integration chart. According to this, Karnataka, Odisha, Assam, and Uttar Pradesh are integrated fully. Haryana, Punjab, and Chhattisgarh are in the 90 percent bracket while nine states, including Gujarat and Kerala, are yet to get started.

Prime Minister Modi launched the portal and the app while interacting with gram panchayat members. "The biggest lesson COVID-19 has taught us is to become self-reliant," Modi said, underlining that it is now imperative that villages also become self-reliant for their basic needs.

Applauding people for observing lockdown rules, the prime minister said it is because of them, the entire world today is talking about how India has responded to COVID-19 crisis.