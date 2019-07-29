Economy
What is a diplomatic passport and what are its advantages? Explained
Updated : July 29, 2019 02:59 PM IST
The first and foremost advantage of having a diplomatic passport is that it is proof that the holder enjoys diplomatic immunity and identifies an honorary consul to the authorities of the host country.
The passport comes with a deep red cover with the Indian emblem printed in the middle, 'diplomatic passport' inscribed in English and Hindi on the top and 'Republic of India' inscribed at the bottom.
If an individual is eligible and successfully obtains a diplomatic passport, then his/her immediate family can also apply for the diplomatic passport which allows diplomats to travel freely with their family throughout the world.
