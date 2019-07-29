What is a diplomatic passport and what are its advantages? Explained

Diplomatic passports are issued to only certain individuals who wish to travel overseas on official government business. By definition, it is most commonly issued to diplomats and consul workers who are stationed abroad, as well as individuals employed by the government of a specific jurisdiction.

Individuals who think they are eligible to apply for a diplomatic passport can apply for the same. However, they have to present legal documents indicating how they are affiliated with the government or state.

Individuals who are applying for a diplomatic passport are required to apply to a specific regulatory body that governs the issuance of specialist passports.

The passport comes with a deep red cover with the Indian emblem printed in the middle and 'diplomatic passport' inscribed in English and Hindi on the top and 'Republic of India' inscribed at the bottom.

If an individual is eligible and successfully obtains a diplomatic passport, then his/her immediate family can also apply for the diplomatic passport which allows diplomats to travel freely with their family throughout the world.

It is advised to seek the assistance of a professional consultancy firm, in case you are trying to get a second passport as they will be able to ensure that they complete the process successfully and in a timely manner, while compliance with the jurisdictional regulations.

Advantages of having a diplomatic passport

The first and foremost advantage of having a diplomatic passport is that it is proof that the holder enjoys diplomatic immunity and identifies an honorary consul to the authorities of the host country.