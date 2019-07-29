#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

What is a diplomatic passport and what are its advantages? Explained

Updated : July 29, 2019 02:59 PM IST

The first and foremost advantage of having a diplomatic passport is that it is proof that the holder enjoys diplomatic immunity and identifies an honorary consul to the authorities of the host country.
The passport comes with a deep red cover with the Indian emblem printed in the middle, 'diplomatic passport' inscribed in English and Hindi on the top and 'Republic of India' inscribed at the bottom.
If an individual is eligible and successfully obtains a diplomatic passport, then his/her immediate family can also apply for the diplomatic passport which allows diplomats to travel freely with their family throughout the world. 
What is a diplomatic passport and what are its advantages? Explained
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Closing Bell: Nifty ends below 11,200, Sensex down 196 points; Indiabulls Housing plummets 12%

Closing Bell: Nifty ends below 11,200, Sensex down 196 points; Indiabulls Housing plummets 12%

Over 400 stocks in S&P BSE500 index eroded investor wealth in July; 11 stocks tanked over 25%

Over 400 stocks in S&P BSE500 index eroded investor wealth in July; 11 stocks tanked over 25%

TV18 Broadcast reports strong EBITDA, revenue growth in Q1

TV18 Broadcast reports strong EBITDA, revenue growth in Q1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV