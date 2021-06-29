What does government’s fresh stimulus mean for the economy? Experts discuss

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a 6.29-lakh crore stimulus package to revive the economy hit by the second wave of COVID. Alok Misra, CEO and Director of Microfinance Institutions Network, Upasna Bhardwaj, Senior Economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sunil Mehta, Indian Banks' Association Chief and Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director at Apollo Hospitals Group, discussed what this means for the economy, is the stimulus enough and how it will impact the fiscal deficit.

“It is a great step forward. We at Apollo, have already set up 3,000 beds. I must say that for this country at this time, it is a necessity that we do something like this. The government, without giving cash, is using the strength of its balance sheet to incentivise healthcare providers to create bed capacity. To my mind, we can create 100,000 beds with this scheme,” Reddy said.

According to her, for people to invest in this sector, two things need to be done – one is to make sure that the borrowing rate is below 7 percent, it will be hugely attractive if it is below 7 percent. Second – to improve the cashflow of hospitals, government must consider what they can do in terms of goods and services tax (GST).

“If the government gives zero rating GST on lease rentals, I think that will clearly boost healthcare infrastructure in addition to what the government has already done,” she added.

This is a very positive step and in the right direction but it will still require some more enablers, said Mehta.

“I don’t think the banks will shy away from lending. My simple point is that had this duration of guarantee been for a little longer time, that would have given a little more comfort to the banking sector,” Mehta added.

Reddy believes, for small nursing homes, it is a big plus especially those that are run by doctors in tier-2 and tier-3. By the third wave of COVID-19, they will be fully prepared.

Upasna Bhardwaj, Senior Economist, Kotak Mahindra Bank, believes that the government can still manage a 6.8 percent as fiscal deficit ratio for the year. “For now, it doesn’t look like we will see a significant fiscal slippage for the announcements which have been made.”

According to MFIN’s Misra, the step taken by the government is very much needed. “Because while the liquidity is very much there with the banks - which are the traditional lenders as wholesale lenders to the microfinance institutions (MFIs) – the money was not flowing in especially to the smaller and medium MFIs. That is the reason the risk appetite for the smaller and medium MFIs may be a bit higher and that is what the government has tried to cover,” he stated.

“I expect the Rs 7,500 crore to be used quickly and I am sure, if it is used quickly, the government will be open to extending it further,” Misra said.

For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video.