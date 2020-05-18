  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

What brokerages make of the 5 tranches of economic stimulus package by govt

Updated : May 18, 2020 11:12 AM IST

BofAML expects MPC to cut the reverse repo rate by 75 bps to 3 percent by October.
The combined fiscal impact of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus is estimated at 10.5-11 percent of the GDP for FY21, said Jefferies.
The actual impact on FY21 fiscal deficit is limited to only 0.8 percent of the GDP, CLSA noted.
What brokerages make of the 5 tranches of economic stimulus package by govt

You May Also Like

Oil prices climb more than $1 ahead of WTI June contract expiry

Oil prices climb more than $1 ahead of WTI June contract expiry

General Atlantic to invest Rs 6,600 crore in Jio Platforms for 1.34% stake

General Atlantic to invest Rs 6,600 crore in Jio Platforms for 1.34% stake

General Atlantic to invest Rs 6,598.38 crore for 1.34% stake in Jio Platforms

General Atlantic to invest Rs 6,598.38 crore for 1.34% stake in Jio Platforms

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement