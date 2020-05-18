What brokerages make of the 5 tranches of economic stimulus package by govt

The economic stimulus package comprising free foodgrains for the poor, support for small business, easy loans for struggling businesses with an aim of creating a 'self-reliant India' was announced in five trances by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week. These announcements were a part of the mega Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus announced by PM Modi on May 12.

Under the 'Atmanirbhar Abhiyaan' initiative, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the past five days, announced a total package of Rs 11 lakh crore. The remaining amount includes the earlier measures announced by PM Modi under the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) and RBI measures.

Here's what brokerages make of the five tranches:

BofAML

As per the brokerage, opening up all sectors to the private sector will help push potential growth. However, it added that in the near term, GDP will likely contract by 12 percent in the June quarter, assuming that the national lockdown is extended to June.

The brokerage also expects MPC to cut the reverse repo rate by 75 bps to 3 percent by October.

HSBC

on structural reforms and an increase in the employment guarantee outlays, said the brokerage. It added that the overall package focused more on medium-term supply-side measures, and funding via future public-sector liabilities. As such, the central government fiscal cost is likely to be contained at 1 percent of GDP; it forecasts the general government fiscal deficit at 10 percent of GDP and said growth will contract 3 percent YoY in 2020.

Jefferies

The combined fiscal impact of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus is estimated at 10.5-11 percent of the GDP for FY21, said the brokerage. It added that now that the details of the package have been announced, the market focus should return to earnings and other economic indicators. Jefferies projects the central fiscal deficit of 6 percent.

Deutsche Bank

As per the brokerage, economic packages 4.0 and 5.0 aimed for structural reforms and privatization. The Finance Minister announced Rs 11 lakh crore worth of packages through 5 tranches, which, along with previous fiscal relief measures and RBI liquidity support add up to a total of Rs 20.97 lakh crore. However, the actual fiscal impact of the overall stimulus package is only 1-1.2 percent of GDP, which will increase the overall fiscal deficit to about 4.5 percent of GDP, from the FY21 budget estimate of 3.5 percent of GDP.

CLSA

Schemes worth 1 percent of GDP complete the package worth 10.5 percent of GDP, said the brokerage after the fifth tranche of measures were announced by FM Sitharaman on Sunday, completing the details of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus.

Large part made up of RBI measures, government guarantees, and funding by other means, the brokerage added. The actual impact on FY21 fiscal deficit is limited to only 0.8 percent of the GDP, CLSA noted.