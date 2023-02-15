Prior to FM Bhattacharya's presentation, the budget was passed in the cabinet meeting at CM Mamata Banerjee's residence at 1 pm.

West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya presented the state budget for the next fiscal in front of the state government on Wednesday. The state government had set aside Rs 3,21,030 crore in its budget for FY23.

The state budget presentation comes amidst the backdrop of West Bengal's direct confrontation with the Modi government over the release of central components of various rural schemes.

Presenting the budget, FM Bhattacharya said West Bengal's SGDP (State Gross Domestic Product ) is projected to grow at 8.4 percent and industry at 7.8 percent in FY23.

In its budget, the West Bengal government waived the agricultural income tax on tea gardens for the next two fiscals, 2023-2024 and 2024-2025. The state also declared an extension of the stamp duty rebate until March 2023 to assist individuals and businesses impacted by COVID-19.

The Budget's annual fund allocation for MLAs to develop their local areas under the Bidhayak Elaka Unnayan Prakalpa increased from Rs 60 lakh to Rs 70 lakh for the next financial year.

The government also hiked the Dearness Allowance for state government employees and retirees by 3 percent, the finance minister announced.

For the youth, the state government has extended Rs 5 lakh for each eligible entrepreneur under a scheme providing Rs 350 crore to start-ups. Bhattacharya mentioned that the IT and artificial intelligence sectors had already attracted significant investments.

"West Bengal is leading the nation in providing loans to self-help groups and supporting rural housing projects," the finance minister said, adding that there had been a 25 percent increase in loans to self-help groups.

Further, she announced one-time financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh under the Matsyajibi Bandhu scheme to dependent family members of fishermen whose death was registered with the government. Also, she said 12,500 km of rural roads would be constructed in West Bengal at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore.

Prior to FM Bhattacharya's presentation, the budget was passed in the cabinet meeting at CM Mamata Banerjee's residence at 1:00 PM.

In her reaction to the Union Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, Bhattacharya had criticised it for being "anti-poor" and "opportunistic." She gave it a "zero" rating and said there was a big difference between what the Centre allocates and actually distributes.

The Centre and the Mamata Banerjee-led Government of West Bengal have locked horns on several issues over the years.