Wells Fargo's global strategist predicts possible rate hikes before year end

As the US Federal Reserve continuously monitoring economic indicators, including inflation, employment data, among others, its decision on interest rates hold immense significance for financial markets and the broader economy.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Gary Schlossberg, Global Strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute, said that the Federal Reserve may consider implementing an additional 1 or 2 rate increases before the year ends. He also shared his vision on the current state of the economy, expressing concerns about the winding down of economic growth.

He said, “Our view is that economic growth is winding down, but the sharp drop in inflation that we saw in the first half of the year may be losing a little momentum. Inflation may be levelling out at a rate well above the Fed’s 2 percent target rate because of some concerns in the market as well as the less optimistic view of Fed policy . So, we could see another 1-2 rate hikes before the year is out even as the economy winds down.”

The potential for one to two rate hikes indicates the Federal Reserve 's proactive stance in addressing inflationary concerns. By raising interest rates, the Fed aims to rein in inflation and prevent it from spiralling out of control.

One of the basic indicators that Schlossberg highlighted was the sharp drop in inflation . While it initially provided relief to consumers and businesses, the strategist pointed out that this decline might be losing momentum. This observation raises eyebrows as inflation plays a crucial role in shaping the overall economic landscape. A loss of momentum in inflation could have wide-ranging implications for both monetary policy and consumer behaviour.

The global economy has witnessed various challenges over the past year, ranging from supply chain disruptions to labour shortages, affecting economic growth and contributing to inflationary pressures. The Fed's approach to managing these issues and maintaining price stability is crucial to achieving sustainable economic growth.

