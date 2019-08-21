Weddingz.in to double headcount to 3,000 people by year-end

Hospitality firm OYO-owned Weddingz.in today announced that itÂ aims to double its headcount to over 3,000 people by the end of the year.

The revenue has grown by 480 percent since the takeover by OYO and headcount has also expanded from 200 people to about 1,500 people, the company said adding that it has witnessed 636 percent growth in bookings since August 2018.

"In a span of 12 months, we have scaled great heights and expanded our presence witnessing 480 percent growth in revenue. Since joining forces with OYO, we have witnessed dramatic growth in supply, which is one of our key drivers to growth," said Sandeep Lodha, CEO, Weddingz.in.

The company has seen an increase in the number of venues on its platform from 100 to 750.

"We want to get 25 percent market share in every city we operate in...We are looking at expanding into more tier II and III cities, including Coimbatore and Varanasi in the coming months," he said.

Weddingz.in''s platform allows venue booking as well as access to services like decor, catering, in-house photographers, makeup artists and wedding planners.