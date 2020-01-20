Economy
Wealth of Indian billionaires grew by Rs 3,500 crore each day in 2019, says report
Updated : January 20, 2020 04:15 PM IST
The total wealth of billionaires rose from $325.5 billion (Rs 2,272,500 crore) in 2017 to $368 billion (Rs 2,607,900 crore) in 2019.
The wealth of the top nine billionaires in the country is equivalent to that of the bottom 50 percent of the total population.
Consumer goods industry accounts for the maximum number of billionaires from India with 15.
