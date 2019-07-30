Economy
Weaker investment cycle main reason behind economy slowdown, says CLSA
Updated : July 30, 2019 08:54 AM IST
In its report titled 'Slowdown – A different take', the brokerage firm said that the country's economy has slowed considerably over the last 12 months.
The research house added that early trends from the Q1FY20 results indicate that the consumption slowdown is not too deep at the moment.
