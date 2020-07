In what looks like a matter of concern for the government, the revenue outlook remains to be weak with the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection continuing its downtrend. The GST collection during the period April 1-June 25 stood as low as Rs 1,56,846 crore, sources told CNBC-TV18.

Out of this, Rs 1.13 lakh crore was yielded from domestic supplies. Rs 11,833 crore has been collected as compensation cess, said the sources, who did not want to be named.

While Rs 27,900 crore (approx) was collected under Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST), Rs 34,600 crore was collected under State Goods and Service Tax (SGST).

The government has given extended deadlines to file GSTR3B for February-August 2020 due to the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As reported by CNBC-TV18 earlier, the GST collections for business activity in May, recorded till June 25, stood at only Rs 43,913 crore.