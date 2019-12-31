#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Weak tax collections force government to cap expenditure in last quarter, says report

Updated : December 31, 2019 10:00 AM IST

According to the report, the government has decided to cap the expenditure at 25 percent of the Budget Estimate, down from 33 percent, during the last quarter of FY20.
There are also guidelines listed for incurring expenditure for the remaining period of current fiscal including obtaining the approval of Parliament for any additional expenditure, the report mentioned.
