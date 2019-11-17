We will move forward on insurance PSUs merger, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Updated : November 17, 2019 10:25 AM IST
The proposed merger of National Insurance Co Ltd, United India Insurance Co Ltd and Oriental Insurance Co Ltd has not been able to move forward due to their weak financial position.
According to the guidelines of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, general insurance companies need to maintain a minimum solvency ratio of 1.50.
