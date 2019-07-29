#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Water crisis: Green ministry proposes to regulate agriculture sector

Updated : July 29, 2019 06:50 PM IST

Acting on an order of the National Green Tribunal, India’s environment ministry has suggested measures to regulate groundwater use in the agriculture sector.
It has recommended registering of borewells across the country and use of treated sewage for agriculture use.
The report by environment ministry-led expert panel also suggests that projects coming up in areas where groundwater is already overexploited should not get environment clearance.
Water crisis: Green ministry proposes to regulate agriculture sector
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Closing Bell: Nifty ends below 11,200, Sensex down 196 points; Indiabulls Housing plummets 12%

Closing Bell: Nifty ends below 11,200, Sensex down 196 points; Indiabulls Housing plummets 12%

Over 400 stocks in S&P BSE500 index eroded investor wealth in July; 11 stocks tanked over 25%

Over 400 stocks in S&P BSE500 index eroded investor wealth in July; 11 stocks tanked over 25%

TV18 Broadcast reports strong EBITDA, revenue growth in Q1

TV18 Broadcast reports strong EBITDA, revenue growth in Q1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV