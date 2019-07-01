Economy
Warren Buffett donates $3.6 billion to Gates' and family charities
Updated : July 01, 2019 08:04 PM IST
Berkshire said Buffett's 14th annual donation comprises about 16.81 million Class "B" shares of Berkshire.
The donation will boost the total amount Buffett has given to the charities to more than $34.5 billion since the 88-year-old billionaire pledged in 2006 to give his shares away.
