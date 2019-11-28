#RIL#Zee#Maharashtra
Warburg Pincus to raise up to $1.5 billion for first India-focused fund, say sources

Updated : November 28, 2019 01:50 PM IST

Warburg plans finish fundraising on its India-focussed fund, which will target industrial sectors such as financial, manufacturing and consumer, by the first half of next year.
Launches of India-focused private equity funds are rare, and big global buyout firms such as KKR & Co Inc, Bain Capital and Blackstone Group Inc typically invest in a country mainly from their regional funds.
Private equity investments are expected to pick up in India as some companies look to sell shares to fund growth, while some family-owned firms explore selling controlling stakes to pay off debt.
