War for Talent not just in IT; these sectors are also hiring big time

India's IT sector has been seeing a high demand for talent over the last two years. But IT companies are not the only ones hunting for talent. As the Indian economy recovers, different sectors are witnessing a ramp-up in hiring activity. Nearly two-thirds of the respondents of the ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey said they would be hiring more people in the January-March 2022 quarter, the highest in eight years.

Digitisation has not only led to strong demand for talent in the IT sphere, it has meant a sweeping change for multiple segments of the economy. The war for talent is still playing out in the banking and financial services sector. The BFSI sector saw a 31 percent growth in e-hiring activity over the past year, Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer of the employment website Naukri.com told BusinessInsider.

In addition, the telecom industry has also seen strong hiring activity. This has mostly been on the back of recent developments in the next generation of telecommunication network protocol -- the 5G network -- which is expected to be launched later in the year in India.

The resumption of economic activity and lifting of lockdown restrictions have also spurred hiring in the tourism, hospitality and retail sectors. The hospitality sector is hoping to stage a smart post-Omicron comeback, with Indians going out in increasingly large numbers after nearly a year of restricted movement.

Hiring across hotels, restaurants and airlines was up by 22 percent in December 2021 year-over-year, according to the monthly Naukri JobSpeak Index.

The Union Budget’s booster dose for the infrastructure sector would lead to a big uptick in hiring in the coming months.