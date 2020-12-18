Economy Want to see a budget like never seen before in 100 years, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman Updated : December 18, 2020 08:24 PM IST "I want to see a post-pandemic budget never seen before in 100 years," the Finance Minister said. Talking about PM's Atmanirbhar campaign, she said, being Atmanirbhar does not mean we are shutting down our imports or exports. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.