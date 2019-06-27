Wages account for one-third of India's total income, says India Ratings report
Updated : June 27, 2019 09:13 AM IST
The report by India Ratings and Research said that a reorganisation of the GVA (Gross Value Added) data of the Central Statistical Office gave an insight into the manner in which the income generated in the production process is being distributed across the two key factors of production, labour and capital.
While wages in agriculture accounted for only 8.4 percent of the total wages in the economy, agriculture contributed 18.2 percent to the total income generated in the economy.
