Visits to Sri Lanka down sharply after hotel, church attacks
Updated : July 04, 2019 03:57 PM IST
The Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority said Wednesday there were 63,072 tourist visits to Sri Lanka last month, a drop of 57 percent compared with June 2018, when the number was 146,828.
Arrivals for the first six months of the year were 1,008,449, a decline of 13.4 percent compared with 2018, when 1,164,647 visitors arrived.
