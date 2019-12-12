Virgin Atlantic founder Richard Branson on Mumbai-Pune Hyperloop project, Air India privatisation, and more

The proposed Mumbai-Pune Hyperloop project will put India at the cutting edge of high-tech transportation, said Richard Branson, the billionaire founder of Virgin Atlantic group.

Branson, who was in Mumbai to announce the launch of a Mumbai-London direct flight by Virgin Atlantic, said he would meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to talk about the venture.

“Virgin Hyperloop is something very dear to my heart. It will cut the journey time for people travelling to and from places down dramatically. One of the busiest routes in the world is Mumbai-Pune. So I am meeting the chief minister to talk about that route and see whether we can build Virgin Hyperloop alongside the main motorway so that people can travel between Pune and Mumbai in 20 minutes to half an hour rather than in 4 to 5 hours,” he told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive interview.

Commenting on the government’s plan to privatise Air India, the Virgin Atlantic founder said he would look into it. “Hats off to the government for looking at that. I will be happy to have a look at it anyway and find out more,” he stated.

Let me start by asking you about your outlook for India? You are here to see the progress as far as Hyperloop is concerned, you are meeting with the government of Maharashtra, how confident do you feel about getting this project up and running? This is your passion currently.

I was delighted obviously to fly on the new Virgin Atlantic flight to Mumbai. We are flying to Mumbai, and we are now going double-daily to Delhi from London, and so now I can afford to get here on our planes, we are going to have to turn to other business. Virgin Hyperloop is something very dear to my heart. It will cut the journey time for people travelling to and from places down dramatically. One of the busiest routes in the world is Mumbai-Pune, so I am meeting the chief minister to talk about that route and see whether we can build Virgin Hyperloop alongside the main motorway so that people can travel between Pune and Mumbai in 20 minutes to half an hour rather than in 4 to 5 hours.

I would imagine that the question that you are going to be asked is where is the money going to come from and do you expect the government to fund this because that will then be the big speed breaker and the big deterrent.

We have no need for government money. It will be easy for the private sector to fund this and it will take a lot of burden off the roads, a lot of deaths off the road. Mumbai-Pune is one of the bloodiest roads in the world to travel on. I think for people to get into the pod, to be in this pod on electromagnetic clean energy from Pune to Mumbai at 500 odd miles an hour will be something which will be incredibly exciting and it will actually put India at the cutting edge of transportation.

Assuming that you get all the regulatory approvals and the support from the government to get this project off the ground, how long will it take to get this going and what would you say are the benefits for Hyperloop versus a highspeed rail network, for instance?

highspeed railway line and it is a lot safer. If you are in a pod in a tube, there is almost nothing that can go wrong compared to the highspeed rail line.

This is a project that you hope will get off the ground, but let us talk a little bit about aviation because this has been a longstanding ambition of yours to fly and connect India with the rest of the world. You took off the Mumbai-London flight because it was not viable, you brought it back on to the table. What do you make of the Indian aviation market, we have seen the demise of another airline, Jet Airways, and I would imagine that has opened up an opportunity for Virgin, but how do you read the Indian aviation market today? What do you make of it?

India is booming basically. There has been 25 percent growth since the last time we were flying to Mumbai. There has been a lot of lost capacity on the routes. So it is the perfect time for Virgin Atlantic to come into Mumbai. Delhi, we are going double-daily because of the amount of demand between India and the UK and also on to America. We have our partnership with Delta. We have our new partnership with KLM and Air France, so we can fly people into Europe. Indians by and large love to come to London before they go on to the rest of Europe or America.

What do you believe in your experience of running an airline and not just in one part of the world but in different parts of the world, what do you believe is the fix that is needed here in India especially from a policy perspective. I mean the Indian aviation companies cry about high taxes and they believe that the government should address that, but outside of that, there are many mistakes that airlines themselves have made over the last few years which have probably got them to the past that they are at today. You have had your own sort of issues on account of 26/11 your own difficult times with the aviation business, what would you say are the fixes that are needed?

You just have to create the best airline in the world, in anything that anybody does they have got to be the best. The reason Virgin Atlantic starting with one second-hand 747 has survived for 35 years is that people love it and people will go out of their way to travel on it. But if you are an average airline, you are not going to survive, unless you are government-run, and then stay average generally. I am afraid Air India is an example of an airline that I suspect the government should have just privatised; governments are not good at running things. They have got a big enough problem just running a country, let alone trying to run companies.

You talked about Air India, the privatisation process is underway, and the government is keen to get it done. It has been a difficult one to get done, would this be of any interest to you at all? There was a lot of speculation in the past that you would look at coming into India if the foreign direct investment cap were liberalised further, does this interest you at all today?

It is terrible, I did not even know that Air India was being privatised, but hats off to the government for looking at that. I will be happy to have a look at it anyway and find out more. Whether it is going to be privatised as a whole or whether it should be broken up or whatever I do not know, but yes, we are delighted to have a look.

Let us talk about Virgin Galactic because that, of course, is the big bet at this point in time, an audacious bet that you have decided to make, 2020 is going to be the big year?

Yes. 2019 was a pretty good year for Virgin Galactic. In that, we have got five of our brave test pilots into space. In 2020, I hope to be going to space and we hope to start bringing other people to space. And then we have Virgin Orbit, which will in 2020 start putting rockets into orbit and dropping off satellites and that is going to be very important for back here on earth and connecting to billions of people that are not connected.

Do you feel confident about the first half of 2020 to make that big leap?

I looked in my diary today - there is a lot going on in the first half of 2020 but it is going to be fun. We have got a cruise line coming out of Geneva where it is being built, the first cruise ship and it does a trip around the UK before going to New York and Boston and down to Miami to start taking people into the Caribbean. So whether it starts or going to open a new Virgin hotel or going to the Mahali desert or space or whatever. So it is exciting.

On Galactic specifically, the response has been very positive, I believe you have stopped taking bookings for now.

We have pencilled people’s names.

So that you can erase them off.

No, hopefully so we can build enough spaceships to satisfy everybody.

But speaking of building spaceships and the idea behind what you are hoping to do with Virgin Galactic is to make space travel more accessible, which means you need to bring cost down. Would that perhaps open up the window for a partnership, a collaboration with an organisation like ISRO, which has done fabulous stuff with bringing cost down and putting satellites into orbit?

I am always happy to talk to other people and partnerships often make a lot of sense. We have never met each other and would love an introduction. At the moment we are both doing our own thing and we will have to decide whether it is better to unite or do it solo.

Speaking of collaboration, is there ever going to be the possibility of collaborating with the other two who are trying to capture this space travel space, Musk, Bezos, Branson could that partnership fructify at some point?

There is always a possibility.

You don’t need an introduction there.

No, I know both of them and they are both geniuses. The person who is the closest to what we are doing is Jeff Bezos and if there was to be any collaboration, that would make the most logical sense but at the moment, we are both doing our own things, we are both using the technology to prove that we can deliver and one day, you never know, it might make sense to see one plus one equals three.

While we are talking about exploring space, there are plenty of challenges here that we have to deal with. What do you make of the move towards governments looking more inwards, a move against globalisation, against global trade and how does that impact someone like you and your businesses?

We can adapt but I think it is very sad. I think the more world can be one world the better it is for everybody. The more the people inter-marry the better it is for everybody. The more we can break down the barriers, the better it is. So, I think business people and non-business people, we have got to fight for stopping putting up walls and try to embrace people on a global basis.

Are politicians today listening?