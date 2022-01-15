View: What job markets indicate for engineering graduates in 2022 and beyond

The coronavirus pandemic had its impact across sectors with young students seeking careers in their respective fields left in a lurch. Companies in the engineering sector, known for providing high pay packages to young graduates, were also hit hard. While 2021 was a tough year for engineering graduates, 2022 brings hope despite a lingering threat of the Omicron variant of the virus.

To become future-ready, it is essential for engineering students to be aware of what the industry demands. Inculcating essential skills along with knowledge of latest technological advancements will come in handy, considering the rising competition in the job market

Skills that will be in demand

Problem-solving skills, effective communication, and project experience will earn you grace marks if you are a fresh engineering graduate applying for jobs in 2022. According to the 9th edition of the India Skills Report, ISR 2022, these skills will be in high demand this year and even beyond. Apart from that, according to a LinkedIn survey, demand for blockchain programming will make waves in 2022. It was the most in-demand skill last year, as per the report.

Other high on demand skills, around which engineering students can excel and explore job opportunities are data science, programming, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and Augmented reality (AR) and Virtual reality (VR). In addition to this, many employers are considering candidates who have undergone training under government-led skilling initiatives.

High demand for engineers in startups

It is the age of startups and they are looking for young and dynamic engineers who can think out of the box and work cross-functionally. Most engineering colleges today have an incubation centre, which helps in nurturing and developing entrepreneurship among students. Through incubators, these colleges also give requisite assistance to students to set up a successful startup.

As there is a dearth of job opportunities owing to the pandemic, entrepreneurship has emerged as a pivotal resource.

Sectors with high demand for engineering roles

The digital transformation and innovation in new technologies have led to a dramatic rise in demand for tech talent across all industries. The demand for engineering and BE/B.Tech graduates are increasing year by year due to evolving new technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Internet of Things (IoT) across sectors like IT/ITeS, BFSI (Banking, financial services, and insurance), and pharma. Internet businesses have also mushroomed along with tech-enabled startups, creating a plethora of opportunities for engineering students.

The e-commerce sector has seen a significant boom during the pandemic. Major e-commerce companies like Amazon and Flipkart have been on a hiring spree, considering early-career professionals with one to five years of experience.

Software, hardware, and IT sectors are always open for engineering graduates, although there is fierce competition in this space. However, candidates who want to explore something new can go for e-commerce and startup-based engineering roles.

Upskilling will help in career progression

Due to advancements in technology and new skills emerging at a robust pace, hiring in the future will be done based on skills and not educational qualifications alone. Reskilling and upskilling are imperative in the age of new technologies as any stagnation would render an employee redundant.

Reskilling is not just about teaching people how to use a new device as gadgets nowadays get obsolete within a year. Instead, experience of upskilling should be such that it involves learning how to think, act and thrive in a digital world that is sustainable over time.

Colleges need to support and encourage a student-led approach to innovation because it is more effective to let them choose what they want to learn. They should encourage students to use newly acquired skills to improve their understanding and build confidence. It has been witnessed that those who were resilient towards the changes and became the first ones to learn new technology-based innovations are the ones who were less affected by the economic slowdown caused by the pandemic.

Be resilient and open-minded

Engineering students or graduates need to be resilient and have a very open and flexible mind towards their professional life. They should be open to the idea of temporary and freelance job opportunities as the gig-economy trend is flourishing. They should not lose out on opportunities and experience if getting a permanent job takes longer.

As the world faces a major health crisis, hiring across pharma and healthcare has especially picked up, leading to a surge in demand for qualified engineers. Online teaching and learning have flourished and work from home (WFH) has become the new norm. WFH culture will remain for some time, at least in hybrid mode. Companies are hiring through online interviews and assessments, while technology is enabling an ecosystem of employment without physical presence of employees.

The author DR. Pankaj Sharma is Director Placement & Admission, JK Lakshmipat University, Jaipur. Views expressed are personal.