View: True independence starts with Human(e) Economics

Mini For long-term self-sufficiency, we need to improve on our farm productivity. A 2020 RBI study indicated that the macroeconomic impact of climate change on food inflation is statistically relevant. With the global climate change situation being alarming, we have to ensure food security and stability of food prices.

The media reports of this Friday quoting unnamed official sources asking “where is inflation” was an eye opener of sorts. The reports went on to quote that India will be the fastest growing economy in the world this year and that India's inflation concern is not as grave as the United States and European Union.

With even the middle-class speaking using economic jargon of late, this source-based comment is not surprising. Just like any corporate institution has to manage public stakeholder perceptions and opinion in their functioning, inflation-management (though comes under RBI), has perception issues politically.

As a social behaviour, all of us are familiar with this reaction to a power cut at home. We simply peep out to check with neighbours if they also have a power cut and take solace that the electricity supply would be restored soon. We rarely take the first effort to either call the power supply company to check when the power would be restored, or would we light a lamp or candle to give us light at home. Since the power cut is across our housing colony, we take comfort that power would be restored soon. Familiar?

Economic lessons for long term

While it is true that global economies are hurting, we need to accept that our large demographic size, while could be a soft power, might also need to take a hard stance on economy-based decisions. Again, only because of the size of the population, and the disparity of economics for each socio-economic segment. But this is as touchy as it can get. Addressing the concerns of each of these socio-economic stakeholders is a tough ask, and needs detailed handholding.

Globally, economic data is as poor as the world saw last during World War II. It is fair to say that even developed nations are hurting. But does one get pleasure from comparing others’ pain?

Our Consumer Price Index (CPI), which is the retail inflation indicator, has been much above the RBI’s upper target range of 6 percent. But these are not due to any policy decisions. The high inflation has variables affecting it including global events like the continued covid wave & associated supply chain challenges, and the Russia-Ukraine war. Weather patterns which affect crop production and impact the supply side are again not in human control (at least directly and in short term).

With the US dollar strengthening, the RBI has to manage the INR-USD pricing, which has implications for the Indian global trade initiative. Any imports make it more expensive, as well as drain the precious forex reserves.

With inflationary concerns in developed markets, the Indian services sector which acts as IT & knowledge services providers to clients in those markets is at short-term risk in acquiring new business, as well as pricing pressures from existing contracts. After all, we live in an interconnected world. What happens in one economy or market, could impact us.

Despite this, why should we force-fit comparisons of our situation with economies that are in worse-off conditions? Despite the narratives, these don’t assuage any citizenry's worries or fears about their daily living issues. Food prices, fuel prices and cost of living are aspects that citizens are familiar with.

Basis their frequent interaction (of at least 2-3 times weekly food shopping), consumers form their perception about inflation. They don’t need to read inflation charts or economic data. They can figure out economic trends basis what their weekly food basket costs or 2-wheeler fuel full-tank costs. We have just crossed a scary summer which saw prices of milk, cooking oil, vegetable and fruits rise up.

This is a sensitive topic that impacts all of us, every day. To be fair, policy decisions in that aspect have been encouraging to push for farm productivity. But a large-scale change would take a few years before they bear fruits. With a volatile global oil challenge and the impact on our forex for importing oil, we need to build higher on our renewable energy options. We have made substantial progress in this aspect.

As a society, the citizens should become conscious of the need to use public transportation to reduce the overall economic burden. This can come up only if we can make available a fully integrated Multi-nodal public transportation with last-kilometre connectivity.

While inflation continues to be in the worrying zone, the overall economy continues on its growth path, supported by pent-up demand for services and higher industrial output. With more credit access, businesses especially SMEs & MSMEs can scale & survive.

In the choppy VUCA world that we are currently in, we need to work more on self-preservation to take care of our population, geo-political implications notwithstanding.

Inclusive growth?

India's overall macroeconomic situation has been in a recovery mode since covid lockdown, but worries are if such growth is concentrated at the top end. Has this economic growth of our markets been inclusively distributed across income segments? Or geographic? Or gender? So what is the state of the lower end of the economic spectrum?

Using the stock market index as an economic barometer is a misleading one. How does one factor FOMO (Fear of missing out) in the stock market valuations? What if stock markets are a current-alternate-hope of higher return, compared to other asset classes like gold, realty, and business returns themselves? Can that be a factor that drives up retail investors getting into the market hoping for better returns to sustain themselves?

In the last week’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting, the RBI hiked the repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.4% with immediate effect. This action would make loans expensive. The larger debate is that if credit access can grow (or continue to grow, depending on which data or analyst to track).

For the citizens, the public discourse about overall growth, FDI inflows, the rise of Indian unicorns and associated digital ecosystem, and employment numbers are good to have. But will it work if those citizens don’t get access to better livelihood opportunities or better quality of living? Highly doubtful.

As we celebrate 75 years of our national independence, it is surely the right time to humanise our conversations about the economy, and what it means to us. For a large population, we will have a divide of haves and have-nots until we can offer equal access and opportunities for livelihood to all. In that journey, we are united. Just that if we can humanise and make our economic conversations more human(e).