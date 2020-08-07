  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

VIEW: The compensation challenge in the GST regime

Updated : August 07, 2020 05:20 PM IST

There are no easy answers—the Centre has its task cut out.
This is yet another opportune moment to look closely at expanding the GST coverage—petroleum products, real estate, electricity should be brought within the GST ambit, exemptions should be reduced.
VIEW: The compensation challenge in the GST regime

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Balrampur Chini Q1 profit at Rs 139 crore

Balrampur Chini Q1 profit at Rs 139 crore

M&M Q1 revenue falls 56%: Key highlights

M&M Q1 revenue falls 56%: Key highlights

Amara Raja Batteries Q1 net profit falls 56% to Rs 62.49 crore

Amara Raja Batteries Q1 net profit falls 56% to Rs 62.49 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement