Authored by Jayanta Roy and Aditi Nayar

State Goods and Services Tax (SGST), the dominant component of the own tax revenues of most state governments, has been battered by the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated lockdown. All calculations suggest that the gap between the GST compensation requirement of the state governments for FY2021 and the specified cess collections that are meant to fund it will be huge.

Both the options put on the table by the Government of India (GoI) during the GST Council meeting held on August 27, 2020, seem to simply be permitting the state governments to undertake extra borrowings to meet this shortfall, instead of providing grants towards the same. While the extra borrowing would take care of the liquidity needs of the states, their fiscal deficits are at risk of enlarging even further amid the overarching COVID-19 stress.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated lockdown, the SGST collections of the states contracted by a sharp 47.3 percent in Q1 FY2021 relative to Q1 FY2020. The rate of the year-on-year (YoY) de-growth in the state-wise SGST collections in Q1 FY2021, ranged from a considerable 64.9 percent for Meghalaya to a relatively limited 32.0 percent for Odisha.

Several factors have led to a disparity in the pace of consumption across the states in the last few months, including their number of COVID-19 cases, duration and intensity of lockdown, in/out-migration of labor, income and/or job losses, the extent of online delivery of goods, etc., which have contributed to the aforesaid divergence in SGST collections.

ICRA expects an uneven recovery in consumption in the coming quarters, which would influence the pace of SGST collections. We anticipate that the YoY decline in SGST collections will narrow to 25 percent and 10 percent, respectively, in Q2 FY2021 and Q3 FY2021, and that these inflows will revert to last year's level in Q4 FY2021. Even in this somewhat optimistic scenario, we project the SGST collections to decline by ~21 percent to Rs. 4,011 billion in FY2021 from Rs. 5,058 billion in FY2020.

Under the provisions laid down in the GST (Compensation to States) Act, 2017, a shortfall in the SGST collections below the protected level, is to be compensated by the GoI to the state governments for the first five years after the transition to the GST regime. With the aggregate projected revenues of the states being estimated by ICRA at Rs. 7,650 billion for FY2021, the GST compensation requirement appears set to more than double to Rs. 3,639 billion for the current fiscal from Rs. 1,653 billion in FY2020.

Until FY2020, funds towards this compensation were provided by the GoI, through collections of the GST compensation cess. This cess is levied on the supply of specified products, including sin products (pan masala and tobacco), luxury goods (motor vehicles), coal and aerated water.

With many of the items on which the GST compensation cess is levied, being discretionary in nature, the contraction of such collections may be deeper than that of the SGST inflows in FY2021. If these cess collections are 25 percent lower than the Rs 956 billion collected in FY2020, it would mean inflows of Rs. 717 billion in the ongoing fiscal.

Taking this into account, the shortfall relative to the GST compensation requirement of the states for FY2021 is estimated by ICRA at Rs. 2,923 billion. In the GST Council meeting held on August 27, 2020, the Finance Ministry of the GoI pegged this gap at Rs. 2,350 billion, appreciably lower than our estimate.

Regardless, the size of this shortfall is expected to be huge. How it would be funded in a difficult fiscal year for the GoI has been a much-debated question of late. Two options for bridging this gap were discussed at the recent GST Council meeting, both of which seem to involve the permission to the state governments to undertake extra borrowings, in place of funds being extended by the GoI.

We shall refrain from debating the Constitutional aspects of whether the Central Government is bound to fund the entire GST compensation under the GST (Compensation to States) Act, 2017.

The permission to the state governments to raise extra borrowings in FY2021 to bridge the compensation gap could address some of their liquidity needs. However, funding this shortfall through borrowings instead of receiving revenues in the form of grants from the Centre, implies that their fiscal deficits would balloon, which has raised questions on fiscal and debt sustainability going forward.

More details are awaited to understand how much (at the individual state level), from whom and at what interest rates such borrowings will be raised, and how will they be repaid in the future. Moreover, whether one of these options involves direct financing by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which may be construed as monetization of a portion of the states’ deficits, will be closely watched.

Irrespective, general government borrowings are going to rise sharply in H2 FY2021, which will exert upward pressure on yields, unless substantial support from the RBI is forthcoming.